Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Lowers Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,713,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 85,654 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.08% of The Manitowoc worth $36,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Manitowoc by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,770 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MTW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. TheStreet raised shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.75.

MTW stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $773.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.59, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.35. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $23.85.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.82 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

