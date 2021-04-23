Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 23,240 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,627,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 23,240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.54% of Myers Industries worth $33,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,582,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,001,000 after purchasing an additional 187,140 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,202,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,764,000 after acquiring an additional 148,367 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,772,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 537,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,165,000 after acquiring an additional 47,242 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 370,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYE opened at $21.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $775.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55 and a beta of 1.49. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $137.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Myers Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MYE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Myers Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

In related news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,826.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

