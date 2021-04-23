Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $108.00 to $114.00. The stock had previously closed at $98.40, but opened at $101.76. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Discover Financial Services shares last traded at $99.04, with a volume of 32,204 shares.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.07.

In related news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,961,784. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $939,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,317,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,465 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,254,000 after buying an additional 102,054 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,328,000 after acquiring an additional 25,749 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $270,545,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,637,000 after acquiring an additional 98,292 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.52.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

