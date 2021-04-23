Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) Trading 6.2% Higher

Diversey Holdings (NASDAQ:DSEY) shares traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.22 and last traded at $16.22. 7,697 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,156,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.27.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Diversey in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Diversey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional; and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractors industries.

