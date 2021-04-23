DnB Asset Management AS Has $2.94 Million Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 16.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Broadband from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $196.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Liberty Broadband from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.50.

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $159.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.00. The company has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 129.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 24.63, a quick ratio of 24.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12 month low of $116.78 and a 12 month high of $165.23.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $38.27 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 1,375.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

