DnB Asset Management AS Lowers Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cerner were worth $3,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 472.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 22,664 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,824,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,143,000 after buying an additional 113,549 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 272,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after buying an additional 84,880 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cerner by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerner during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,271,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cerner news, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.66 per share, for a total transaction of $749,611.26. Also, CFO Mark J. Erceg bought 10,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.13 per share, for a total transaction of $750,208.11. Insiders have bought a total of 31,963 shares of company stock worth $2,250,251 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CERN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $72.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Cerner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERN opened at $75.94 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $63.11 and a twelve month high of $84.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.35 and its 200 day moving average is $74.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 18.14%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Cerner’s payout ratio is 36.51%.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

