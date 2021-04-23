Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) Given “Sell” Rating at Berenberg Bank

Domino’s Pizza Group (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. 301 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,979. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 0.96. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $10.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.69 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23.

About Domino’s Pizza Group

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,147 stores in the United Kingdom and 54 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

