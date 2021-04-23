DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Decreases Holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co reduced its position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,538,000 after acquiring an additional 48,505 shares in the last quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 210,367 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,600,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $2,746,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $2,053,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,027 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 17,546 shares during the period.

Shares of ASA stock opened at $22.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.94. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $25.45.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

