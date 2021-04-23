DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Has $316,000 Stock Position in New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) by 95.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 205,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in New Gold were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in New Gold by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 73,816,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,659,000 after buying an additional 2,539,898 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in New Gold by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,540,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,323,000 after purchasing an additional 162,442 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in New Gold by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,590,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,393,000 after purchasing an additional 949,057 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in New Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $3,355,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in New Gold by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,445,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,173,000 after acquiring an additional 306,574 shares during the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NGD has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC lowered shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James set a $2.25 price objective on shares of New Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.86.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $1.74 on Friday. New Gold Inc. has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $198.90 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

