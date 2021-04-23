DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co Reduces Stock Position in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co trimmed its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 878 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QSR. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares during the period. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $168,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,749,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $7,749,114.61. In the last three months, insiders have sold 417,750 shares of company stock worth $25,726,778. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.40.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.92 and a 12-month high of $68.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.94%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

