DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Downgraded by TheStreet to D+

TheStreet cut shares of DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered DouYu International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.78.

Get DouYu International alerts:

NASDAQ DOYU opened at $10.34 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.39 and a beta of 1.05. DouYu International has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $20.54.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.33). DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. DouYu International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DouYu International will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in DouYu International in the third quarter worth about $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in DouYu International in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 15.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.