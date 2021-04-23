Dover (DOV) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Dover (NYSE: DOV) in the last few weeks:

4/21/2021 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $142.00 to $149.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $138.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $155.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $159.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $143.00 to $150.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $147.00 to $159.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $133.00 to $143.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/12/2021 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $137.00 to $147.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2021 – Dover had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $145.00 to $155.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

DOV stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.14. 574,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,875. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $79.87 and a 12 month high of $149.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $137.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.39%.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

