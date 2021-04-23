Dovu Market Capitalization Achieves $42.56 Million (DOV)

Dovu (CURRENCY:DOV) traded 21.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. During the last seven days, Dovu has traded 37.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dovu has a total market cap of $42.56 million and approximately $3.74 million worth of Dovu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dovu coin can now be bought for about $0.0602 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00067924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00019198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.14 or 0.00092923 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $339.89 or 0.00669998 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00052430 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,155.77 or 0.08191890 BTC.

Dovu Profile

DOV is a coin. It launched on October 3rd, 2017. Dovu’s total supply is 963,761,390 coins and its circulating supply is 706,812,517 coins. The official website for Dovu is dovu.io. Dovu’s official Twitter account is @dovuapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dovu’s official message board is blog.dovu.io. The Reddit community for Dovu is /r/dovu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DOVU is a blockchain-based platform specialized for the mobility sector. DOVU intends to create a circular economy for the transport and mobility sector by creating a value exchange between regular consumers, data providers (those that create APIs to resell data) and “data owners”. Inside DOVU's system, Data owners are able to control access to the data shared and are rewarded with DOV tokens from future profits related to the use of the data. In their turn, data providers can define Smart Contracts to set conditions of use and the level of reward they are willing to offer to the data owner. The DOVU platform consists of the following components, the DOVU Protocol, the DOVU API Marketplace (dApp developed by DOVU) and the DOV token. The DOVU Protocol details transport sector related data interchange, attributes value, facilitates and encourages the development of more mobility-related dApps. The DOV token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 that serves as currency on DOVU's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Dovu

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dovu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dovu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dovu using one of the exchanges listed above.

