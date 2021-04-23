Dragonchain (DRGN) One Day Volume Tops $1.41 Million

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One Dragonchain coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Dragonchain has a market capitalization of $90.73 million and $1.41 million worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dragonchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00067527 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00018408 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.93 or 0.00092488 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.26 or 0.00671098 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,143.83 or 0.08344483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00050682 BTC.

About Dragonchain

DRGN is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 coins and its circulating supply is 370,301,290 coins. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dragonchain’s official website is dragonchain.com. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragonchain was originally developed at Disney’s Seattle office in 2015 and 2016 as the Disney Private Blockchain Platform. Over 20 use cases and applications were explored and documented 1 publicly via the W3C Blockchain Community Group . The platform was later released as open 2 source software under the Apache 2 license in October of 2016. Dragonchain simplifies the integration of real business applications onto a blockchain and provides features such as easy integration, protection of business data and operations, currency agnosticism, and multi-currency support. The Dragonchain Foundation, a Non-Profit Corporation was created in January of 2017 to maintain ownership and responsibility of the open source code. The Dragonchain team is now in the process of launching a commercial entity to build a serverless architecture blockchain platform, and an incubator. The combination of serverless and blockchain technologies is unique and tremendously valuable. The timing of the Dragonchain platform launch is highly strategic to benefit from explosive growth of cloud computing over the last few years and the emerging wave of Blockchain solutions entering proof of concept stage across enterprises. “

Buying and Selling Dragonchain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dragonchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dragonchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.