Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$51.82 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins downgraded Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 21st.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.