Dril-Quip (DRQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect Dril-Quip to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $87.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.78 million. Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. On average, analysts expect Dril-Quip to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $28.06 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $994.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.03 and a beta of 1.54. Dril-Quip has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $40.62.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $329,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,941.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total value of $65,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,217.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRQ. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Dril-Quip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.67.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

Featured Article: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.