Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Receives $29.67 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.67.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

In related news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.97, for a total transaction of $65,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,217.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James C. Webster sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,941.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Dril-Quip during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dril-Quip in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000.

Shares of DRQ stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.28. 235,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,647. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.36. Dril-Quip has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Dril-Quip had a positive return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.78 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Dril-Quip will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

