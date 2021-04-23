DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $6.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DS Smith Plc is a manufacturer of corrugated products primarily in Europe. The company’s division consists of paper, plastics, packaging and recycling. DS Smith Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get DS Smith alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DITHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America downgraded DS Smith from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of DS Smith from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.25.

DS Smith stock opened at $5.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.99. DS Smith has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DS Smith (DITHF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.