DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Cut to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research downgraded shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $139.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their previous target price of $128.00.

DTE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $119.00 target price (down previously from $133.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DTE Energy from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $138.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on DTE Energy from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $132.62.

NYSE:DTE opened at $138.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.04. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $92.39 and a 52 week high of $141.98. The company has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.12.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $1.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.89%.

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $124,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $978,498.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC raised its stake in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after acquiring an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd raised its stake in DTE Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 30,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the third quarter worth $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 34.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 13.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 350,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,273,000 after buying an additional 41,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

