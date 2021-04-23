Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Meridian Financial Partners LLC

Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up about 0.8% of Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Meridian Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $799,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,795 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,456,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,562,000 after buying an additional 498,409 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,894,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,623,000 after buying an additional 37,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,377,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,238,000 after buying an additional 88,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,977,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,588,000 after buying an additional 85,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DUK traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $100.25. The stock had a trading volume of 96,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,301,900. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $101.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.55.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

