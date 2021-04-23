Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Shares Up 3.4%

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF)’s share price shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.74 and last traded at $7.62. 24,623 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 39,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DPMLF. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Dundee Securities decreased their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.53 and a 200-day moving average of $6.79.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 8.74%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Dundee Precious Metals’s previous dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.85%.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

