Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) PT Raised to C$12.50 at National Bankshares

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Dundee Precious Metals to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.25.

TSE DPM traded down C$0.02 on Friday, reaching C$9.46. The company had a trading volume of 95,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 521,796. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.18 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.71. The stock has a market cap of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Dundee Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$6.15 and a 52 week high of C$10.73.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$197.86 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals will post 1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 47,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total transaction of C$364,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,000.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

