DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.20 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect DZS Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) to report earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for DZS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.17). DZS posted earnings per share of ($0.25) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DZS will report full-year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for DZS.

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $88.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.30 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DZS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on DZS in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on DZS in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DZS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:DZSI traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $14.55. 96,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,933. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.32. DZS has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $18.94.

In other news, major shareholder Dasan Networks, Inc bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,093,015 shares in the company, valued at $141,302,210. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 66.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DZSI. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of DZS by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 819,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,681,000 after buying an additional 85,660 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in DZS in the 4th quarter valued at $851,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DZS by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 814,138 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,595,000 after purchasing an additional 46,724 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DZS by 284.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,219 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 27,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in DZS in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. 26.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Korea, and other Asia Pacific Countries. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber line (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and 10G point-to-point active Ethernet optical network terminals.

