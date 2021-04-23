E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €12.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EOAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Metzler set a €9.40 ($11.06) target price on E.On and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €10.85 ($12.77).

Shares of FRA:EOAN opened at €10.11 ($11.89) on Monday. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71). The business has a fifty day moving average of €9.36 and a 200-day moving average of €9.13.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions, such as power, gas, and heat to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

