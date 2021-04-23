East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS.

NASDAQ EWBC traded up $2.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.85. 11,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 903,414. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.27. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. East West Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.01 and a 1-year high of $82.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

EWBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on East West Bancorp from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on East West Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.38.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $125,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,593.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $90,105.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,528.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,400 shares of company stock worth $295,098. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

