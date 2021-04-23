EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Increased to $164.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price objective lifted by BTIG Research from $158.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.50.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE EGP traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.35. 1,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,644. EastGroup Properties has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $157.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.33.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.05 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 33.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 63.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EGP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Read More: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.