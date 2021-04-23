easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 845 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

easyJet (LON:EZJ) received a GBX 845 ($11.04) target price from stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential downside of 16.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 940 ($12.28) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 840 ($10.97) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,125 ($14.70) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 938.76 ($12.27).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 1,011.50 ($13.22) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 989.44 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 806.06. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 445.70 ($5.82) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,063.50 ($13.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £4.62 billion and a PE ratio of -3.82.

In other easyJet news, insider Julie Southern purchased 1,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,024 ($13.38) per share, with a total value of £19,896.32 ($25,994.67). Also, insider Moni Mannings purchased 2,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 763 ($9.97) per share, for a total transaction of £20,005.86 ($26,137.78).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

