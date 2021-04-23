Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Increased to $156.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $139.00 to $156.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ETN. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $133.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $136.94.

Eaton stock opened at $141.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $56.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton has a fifty-two week low of $70.54 and a fifty-two week high of $143.29.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Eaton will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 53.62%.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock valued at $4,945,066. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth $1,045,205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 624.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 905,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,754,000 after purchasing an additional 780,239 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,809,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $697,984,000 after buying an additional 489,453 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eaton by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,223,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,233,000 after buying an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 338.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 399,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,943,000 after buying an additional 307,960 shares in the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

