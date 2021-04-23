Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Stake Boosted by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $9,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Ecolab by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

NYSE:ECL opened at $222.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.12. The firm has a market cap of $63.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.04, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.94 and a 52-week high of $231.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ECL shares. Argus raised their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ecolab in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Gabelli raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, G.Research raised Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.67.

In related news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 2,613 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.54, for a total value of $560,593.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,788.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.