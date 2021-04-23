Eden 1-Day Volume Tops $245,439.00 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 17.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. One Eden coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Eden has a total market cap of $2.39 million and $245,439.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Eden has traded down 49.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Eden alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00065859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00018456 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00091470 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.85 or 0.00680028 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.55 or 0.00051421 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,972.83 or 0.07996584 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden (EDN) is a coin. Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Edenchain is a blockchain technology designed specifically with enterprises in mind. It is fast, secure and third generation blockchain platform that allows all tangible and intangible values to be capitalized through smart contracts, enabling people to freely trade through the internet without intermediaries. EdenChain’s blockchain technology enables enterprises to customize their businesses based on their needs while retaining a high degree of control and privacy. EdenChain uses Merkle Tree and Namespace technology to solve performance issues by executing transactions in parallel, enabling it to handle an essentially unlimited number of TPS with an affordable processing fee. “

Eden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Eden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.