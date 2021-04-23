Edison International (NYSE:EIX) PT Lowered to $66.00 at KeyCorp

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 10.96% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Edison International’s FY2025 earnings at $5.57 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EIX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.09.

Get Edison International alerts:

EIX stock opened at $59.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.38 and a 200-day moving average of $59.79. Edison International has a 12 month low of $48.47 and a 12 month high of $66.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Edison International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Edison International by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 109,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,237 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Edison International by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 211,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,308,000 after buying an additional 33,577 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Edison International by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its holdings in Edison International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 13,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Read More: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.