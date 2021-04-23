Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.07-2.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.9-5.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.08 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.07-2.27 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $96.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $66.23 and a 1 year high of $96.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.24. The firm has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on EW. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.16.

In related news, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 20,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,713,875.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 152,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,713,645.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total transaction of $319,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,512. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 323,819 shares of company stock worth $27,233,148. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

