Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) PT Raised to $108.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $108.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.32% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EW. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.16.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $96.15 on Wednesday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12-month low of $66.23 and a 12-month high of $96.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.24.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.40, for a total value of $319,921.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total value of $5,769,853.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,073,340.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 323,819 shares of company stock worth $27,233,148. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 202,149 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $18,442,000 after purchasing an additional 38,676 shares during the period. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% in the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,916,000 after purchasing an additional 124,961 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

