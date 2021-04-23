Effect.AI (EFX) Achieves Market Cap of $15.51 Million

Effect.AI (CURRENCY:EFX) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Effect.AI coin can now be purchased for $0.0615 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Effect.AI has a total market cap of $15.51 million and $57,937.00 worth of Effect.AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Effect.AI has traded down 32.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Effect.AI alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00045119 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $157.99 or 0.00313388 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00008830 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00027678 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00008707 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Effect.AI Coin Profile

Effect.AI uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 12th, 2018. Effect.AI’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,168,527 coins. The official message board for Effect.AI is medium.com/@effectai. Effect.AI’s official website is effect.ai. The Reddit community for Effect.AI is /r/effectai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Effect.AI’s official Twitter account is @effectaix.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Effect.ai network is divided into 3 phases – The first phase consists of a marketplace of tasks that require human intelligence which are rewarded upon completion, the second phase is a marketplace for anyone that wishes to purchase AI or services, and the third phase is where the Effect network pulls spare computer power worldwide in order to solve complex AI algorithms. EFX is a EOS based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the Effect Network.EFX Migration Tool to EOS is live:https://swap.effect.ai/ “

Buying and Selling Effect.AI

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Effect.AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Effect.AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Effect.AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Effect.AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Effect.AI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.