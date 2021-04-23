Eidelman Virant Capital Grows Stock Holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,700 shares during the period. Warner Music Group comprises 1.3% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $3,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $400,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,184,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,996,000 after purchasing an additional 239,590 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,370,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,019,000 after purchasing an additional 570,164 shares during the period. Finally, Parian Global Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,208,000. 15.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,735,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $181,116,657.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 484,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $16,108,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Shares of NASDAQ:WMG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,444. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average of $34.68. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $39.61.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Warner Music Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

