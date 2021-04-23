Eidelman Virant Capital Has $1.21 Million Stake in Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 31.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,850 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 43,972 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 157,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carter Bankshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. 30.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CARE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carter Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. DA Davidson raised shares of Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $16.25 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Carter Bankshares from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ CARE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.41. 182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,924. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.75. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.30 and a 12 month high of $14.94.

Carter Bankshares Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, overdraft protection, and personal investments, as well as residential mortgages; real estate construction and acquisition loans; home equity lines of credit; and credit cards, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

