Eidelman Virant Capital Has $2.46 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,539 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,416,742 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,184,183,000 after buying an additional 259,981 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after buying an additional 881,073 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,750,720 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,257,092,000 after buying an additional 230,070 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,244,400,000. Finally, Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 10,441,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,116,987,000 after buying an additional 58,866 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

SBUX stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.02. The company had a trading volume of 78,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,336,610. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.95. The company has a market capitalization of $137.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.64, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

