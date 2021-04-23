Eidelman Virant Capital Has $4.56 Million Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. BOX accounts for approximately 1.8% of Eidelman Virant Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Eidelman Virant Capital’s holdings in BOX were worth $4,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Creek Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 688,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,803,000 after buying an additional 234,805 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners grew its stake in shares of BOX by 6.6% during the first quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 33,104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth $207,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 11.1% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 380,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,725,000 after purchasing an additional 37,992 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BOX by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,856 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,499,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,090,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,068,039.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.63.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.18. The stock had a trading volume of 13,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,627,747. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.62 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.86. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.90 and a 52 week high of $26.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $198.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 124.79% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

