Eidelman Virant Capital Invests $767,000 in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI)

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 61,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $767,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned about 0.56% of Citizens Community Bancorp as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 36,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 12,965 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,041,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 19,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 51.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CZWI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.09. The company had a trading volume of 21,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $142.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.14. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $14.81.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.0575 per share. This represents a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. Citizens Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.96%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

