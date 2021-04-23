Eidelman Virant Capital Lowers Stake in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Eidelman Virant Capital lowered its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,249 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,901 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital owned 0.14% of The Bancorp worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TBBK. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 17,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 25,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of The Bancorp by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 55,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In other The Bancorp news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.80 per share, with a total value of $70,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,374 shares in the company, valued at $486,179.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James J. Mcentee III sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,545. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.05. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 1.66.

The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. The Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.68 million. Equities research analysts predict that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TBBK. Zacks Investment Research raised The Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, insurance policy cash value-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

