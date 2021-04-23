Eight Capital Cuts Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) Price Target to C$32.00

Great Bear Resources (CVE:GBR) had its price objective trimmed by Eight Capital from C$34.00 to C$32.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$23.00 target price on Great Bear Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. CIBC upped their price target on Great Bear Resources from C$22.75 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of GBR opened at C$14.33 on Tuesday. Great Bear Resources has a 12-month low of C$8.41 and a 12-month high of C$19.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.68. The stock has a market cap of C$816.88 million and a PE ratio of -77.88.

In other Great Bear Resources news, Director David Andrew Terry sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.46, for a total value of C$71,116.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,248,146.

Great Bear Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. Its flagship property is the Dixie Lake gold project covering an area of 9,140 hectares located in the Red Lake district of Ontario. The company was formerly known as Great Bear Uranium Corp.

