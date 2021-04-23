Eight Capital Trims Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) Target Price to C$0.60

Mawson Gold (TSE:MAW) had its price target cut by Eight Capital from C$0.75 to C$0.60 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Mawson Gold stock opened at C$0.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$62.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.34. Mawson Gold has a one year low of C$0.23 and a one year high of C$0.57.

About Mawson Gold

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in the Nordic countries. It explores for gold, uranium, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot gold project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 10 exploration permit applications and reservations in Finland.

