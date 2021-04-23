Electricité de France (EPA:EDF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.37

Electricité de France S.A. (EPA:EDF)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €11.37 ($13.38) and traded as high as €11.96 ($14.06). Electricité de France shares last traded at €11.56 ($13.59), with a volume of 5,906,366 shares.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price target on shares of Electricité de France and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Electricité de France alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is €11.22 and its 200-day moving average is €11.37.

Electricité de France Company Profile (EPA:EDF)

ElectricitÃ© de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Electricité de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricité de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.