Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Now Covered by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $165.00 price target on the game software company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $133.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and set a $177.00 price target (up previously from $171.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Electronic Arts from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $153.29.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

EA traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $141.02. 25,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,720,948. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. Electronic Arts has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $142,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,860 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,644.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,710 shares of company stock worth $16,346,419 in the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,301,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747,815 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,624,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125,286 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,065,538,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,378,124 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $485,099,000 after purchasing an additional 332,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,120,854 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $448,155,000 after purchasing an additional 467,365 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.