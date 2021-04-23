Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 39,796 Shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust (NYSE:GUT) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 341,855 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 39,796 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Utility Trust were worth $2,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Utility Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,000.

In other The Gabelli Utility Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 24,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $198,648.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 692,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,543,096.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of GUT traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,688. The Gabelli Utility Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.70.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Utility Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Utility Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies providing products, services, or equipment for the generation or distribution of electricity, gas, water, telecommunications services, and infrastructure operations.

