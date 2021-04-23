Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 7,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MO stock traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $47.25. 267,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,078,177. The stock has a market cap of $87.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.32. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.02 and a 1-year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

