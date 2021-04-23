Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,248 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 1,058.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.08% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.33. 26,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,512,825. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day moving average is $32.38. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $41.03. The stock has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.20. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $629.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In other news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $107,400,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,137,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $521,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,016,647 shares in the company, valued at $37,209,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912.

CG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $38.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.96.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

