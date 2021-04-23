Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 35.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,582 shares during the quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tatro Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 41,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after buying an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 103.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,432 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 30,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $166.50. The stock had a trading volume of 572,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,327,353. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.25. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

