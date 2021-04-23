Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Has $647,000 Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.88.

NYSE:VRT traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $21.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,327,508. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $22.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.87, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.56.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

