Elevated Capital Advisors LLC Raises Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,088 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 4,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 4.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,173.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 7,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, with a total value of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZTS traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.63. The stock had a trading volume of 11,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,450. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $156.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $81.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.33, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.08.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

